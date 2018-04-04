Columbiana Police looking for vandalism suspects

Columbiana Police are asking for the community's help in finding those responsible for a string of vandalism reports on Monday morning.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, windows were broken at three businesses from the 200 block of North Main down to the tracks on South Main.

Police say there were two incidents on East Park Ave from the circle to the 300 block. There was also a reported break-in of a garage on South Main Street.

According to the post, it is unknown if the break-in is related to the criminal damaging.

Authorities say most of the incidents were reported on Monday morning, however, some of the acts could have been committed in earlier hours.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity is asked to call the police department.

Officials say you can also submit information anonymously on their website at www.columbianaohio.gov