Residents in Girard questioning loud "boom"

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
GIRARD, Ohio -

Residents in Girard are wondering what's causing an extremely loud "boom" in their neighborhoods, that's shaking their houses. 

Near Emma Street and Morris Avenue, right off Route 422, neighbors say they heard what sounded like an explosion Wednesday afternoon. 

One resident says it's been going on for years now and happens every couple days but this was the worst.

"A big explosion, it sounded like a bomb. The roof shook. I thought the roof was coming down on us and the floor shook all the furniture, pictures rattled, china cupboard rattled, dog flew off the floor and went hiding," says Mary O'Donnell.

At this time, no earthquakes have been reported in this area.

The mayor says they have ruled out one local business and do not believe it was the nearby scrapyard.

The city is trying to determine the cause.

