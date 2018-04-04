YSU hosts fashion show to raise awareness of eating disorders - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YSU hosts fashion show to raise awareness of eating disorders

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown State University's Kilcawley Center turned into a runway Wednesday evening for the EveryBODY Fashion Show. 

The annual event is put on by YSU Fashion Merchandising students to remember a YSU student who died from bulimia in 2012. 

"A lot of fashion shows you see nothing but skinny mini models, and ours you see people that look just like you and I," says Jennifer Frank, Fashion Merchandising professor. 

Every year since the student's passing, the program has put on the fashion show to honor her and to raise awareness of eating disorders.

"If we can help just one person struggling with an eating disorder seek help, then it's been a success," Frank added.

The EveryBODY Fashion Show was sponsored by the Danielle Peters Disorders Endowment.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Studies link legal marijuana with fewer opioid prescriptions

    Studies link legal marijuana with fewer opioid prescriptions

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:38 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:38:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 file photo, a woman holds the prescribed medical marijuana product used to treat her daughter's epilepsy after making a purchase at a medical marijuana dispensary in Butler, Pa. Two new ...(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 file photo, a woman holds the prescribed medical marijuana product used to treat her daughter's epilepsy after making a purchase at a medical marijuana dispensary in Butler, Pa. Two new ...
    New studies suggest that legalizing marijuana might help the fight against opioid addiction and fatal overdoses.More >>
    New studies suggest that legalizing marijuana might help the fight against opioid addiction and fatal overdoses.More >>

  • YSU hosts fashion show to raise awareness of eating disorders

    YSU hosts fashion show to raise awareness of eating disorders

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:39 PM EDT2018-04-05 03:39:19 GMT

    Youngstown State University's Kilcawley Center turned into a runway Wednesday evening for the EveryBODY Fashion Show.

    More >>

    Youngstown State University's Kilcawley Center turned into a runway Wednesday evening for the EveryBODY Fashion Show.

    More >>

  • Youngstown Baptist pastors honor MLK

    Youngstown Baptist pastors honor MLK

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-04-05 03:36:23 GMT

    The Baptist Pastors' Council of Youngstown hosted a service to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King on Wednesday evening. Dozens of people filled the church on Himrod Ave in Youngstown. Rev. Dr. Morris Lee, the pastor of the historic Third Baptist Church and a contemporary of the martyred civil rights leader, was the keynote speaker. The 83 year old told 21 News he is concerned about civil issues today. He blames ethnic hatred and violence. "It's not jus...

    More >>

    The Baptist Pastors' Council of Youngstown hosted a service to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King on Wednesday evening. Dozens of people filled the church on Himrod Ave in Youngstown. Rev. Dr. Morris Lee, the pastor of the historic Third Baptist Church and a contemporary of the martyred civil rights leader, was the keynote speaker. The 83 year old told 21 News he is concerned about civil issues today. He blames ethnic hatred and violence. "It's not jus...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms