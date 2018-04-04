YSU hosts fashion show to raise awareness of eating disorders

Youngstown State University's Kilcawley Center turned into a runway Wednesday evening for the EveryBODY Fashion Show.

The annual event is put on by YSU Fashion Merchandising students to remember a YSU student who died from bulimia in 2012.

"A lot of fashion shows you see nothing but skinny mini models, and ours you see people that look just like you and I," says Jennifer Frank, Fashion Merchandising professor.

Every year since the student's passing, the program has put on the fashion show to honor her and to raise awareness of eating disorders.

"If we can help just one person struggling with an eating disorder seek help, then it's been a success," Frank added.

The EveryBODY Fashion Show was sponsored by the Danielle Peters Disorders Endowment.