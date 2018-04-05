Slippery roads lead to crashes on Youngstown highways - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Slippery roads lead to crashes on Youngstown highways

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Driving conditions were anything but springlike overnight, causing about eight accidents in Youngstown.

One of those crashes shut down the entrance ramp to the Madison Avenue Expressway in the area of Route 422 and Himrod Avenue.

Police say none of the accidents were serious but a 21 News crew spotted an ambulance at one crash on Interstate 680.

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation came out overnight to treat the roads.

