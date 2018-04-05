Prosecutor seeks life in prison for Niles teen convicted of killing neighbor

A Niles teen facing prison time for the murder and attempted rape of his elderly neighbor is expected back in court today.

The process to determine a sentence for Jacob Larosa will get underway in Trumbull County court.

The sentencing phase is set to begin to determine how long the 19-year-old could spend behind bars.

The two-day event in Judge Wyatt McKay's courtroom will be conducted much like any other hearings where both sides will make their case.

You may remember earlier this year, Larosa pleaded no contest to charges in the murder and attempted rape of his 94-year-old neighbor Marie Belcastro.

The plea was made right before the Niles teen was set to go on trial.

Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker told 21 News he will ask that Larosa serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Judge McKay will pass sentence later.