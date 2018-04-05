Youngstown mom charged after toddler found wandering in snow

A Youngstown woman has been summoned to court after her three-year-old son wearing only a t-shirt and a diaper was found wandering along a snowy West Side Street Wednesday evening.

Janicka Shuler, 31, of South Glenellen Avenue was cited for child endangering after a woman told police she found the toddler near Mahoning Avenue and took the child into her own home for safety.

The police report says at the time the boy was found it was 33 degrees outside and snowing.

The officer knew where the child lived because of previous similar incidents including the day before when one Shuler's children were found across the street at the Rite Aid.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, a Rite Aid employee said the boy was found unsupervised in the store. The boy was barefoot, wearing pajama bottoms and a jacket.

During Wednesday's incident, police went to the home where Shuler said she had been sleeping and her fourteen-year-old son was supposed to be watching the child.

An officer checked out the living conditions for the children and reported that they were sleeping on mattresses on the floor.