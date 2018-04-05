Is it February or April?

Yes, many are probably wondering which month it is when looking out the window this morning!

Light snow showers and flurries will continue throughout the morning and for some into the early afternoon.

Highs Thursday will only reach the low 40s with wind chills about 10 degrees from the air temperature throughout the day. The second half of Thursday will turn partly sunny with clouds increasing again past sunset and heading into Friday Morning.

Friday will be another interesting forecast as rain or snow showers will try and work in early in the day. Rain showers followed by more snow will follow a lull in the action later in the day. Snow totals are possible by Saturday Morning.

The weekend will be brutal with highs in the mid to upper 30s and partial sunshine both days.

More snow is on the way Monday but temps will be on the rise starting Thursday.