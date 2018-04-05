Masury woman says boyfriend hit her in the face with pizza

A Masury man accused of pushing a pizza into his girlfriend's face and trashing their home is scheduled to appear in court on a charge of domestic violence.

Brookfield Police arrested 24-year-old Kenneth Evans Tuesday at the Broadway Avenue home he shares with a 23-year-old woman who told officers that Evans repeatedly pushed her head during an argument as she was driving him home.

The woman says at one point Evans hit her in the face with pizza.

She says when they got home Evans tried to fight a neighbor, threw tires into the road, and smashed the mailbox.

Once inside the home, the woman said that Evans threw things around and flipped the couch over.

When an officer arrived he said he found tires on the road, the couch was upside down and the home was “completely trashed” according to the police report.

Police say Evans was acting belligerent, going from crying to laughing hysterically.

Before Evans was taken to police headquarters for booking, officers say they took pictures of the home, the street, and the pizza as evidence.