Thieves steal steel plates from Warren road project

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

Warren police are trying to identify two men who stole five large steel plates from a road construction project in broad daylight.

A project supervisor called the police to Youngstown Road at Francis Street to report that several three-by-three-foot steel plates were missing.

Police looked at surveillance video and saw a Jeep Cherokee pull up to the site around mid-day the day before.

The men got out and loaded five of the steel plates into the Jeep.

Police wrote down the license number of the Jeep and continue to investigate.

