Students watch as LaBrae principal kisses snake

How many elementary school students can say they've seen their principal kiss a snake?

Thanks to a challenge made by principal Maggie Kowach, the students at LaBrae's Bascom Elementary can now say they've had that experience.

Kowach told the children if they sold enough snack items through a fundraiser to meet the school's goal, she would give a kiss to a snake.

Mrs. Cluse's second-grade class sold the most items. Those 16 students got a front row seat on Thursday to witness the spectacle.

The fundraiser money pays for all field trip expenses including transportation costs and admission fees, student rewards & incentives, special school events and assemblies, and additional educational supplies for students in grades K-2.

"The money earned through the fundraiser helps us to carry out our school mission. We strive to cooperate with family and community to prepare our students for their future by providing them with a curriculum of foundational skills, materials, and experiences in a positive learning environment that will enhance student growth, develop good character, and prepare students to be independent, responsible and critical thinkers," said Kowach. "These funds allow us to enhance our students' education, have fun and create lasting memories during their early educational years."

Top selling students in each classroom will be treated to a limousine ride to have lunch sponsored by the Parkman Road McDonald's.

Sixty-eight students sold 10 items or more and get to have a Silly String Party with the Principal.

The 48 students who sold 15 or more items will attend a school field trip to Chuckie Cheese.

Six students who sold 50 or more items will each receive a drone.