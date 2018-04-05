Feds arrest Canfield man for weapons violation

Canfield Police and federal agents converged on a home Thursday, arresting one man on a weapons charge.

According to police, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms arrested 55-year-old Michael Malvasi at his home on Timber Run.

Police say Malvasi faces a federal charge stemming from the discovery of firearm found at his home during an earlier drug raid at the house.

During that August search, agents from the Mahoning Valley Drug Task Force say they found prescription pill bottles, a firearm, marijuana, and Tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC.

Mavalsi's 27-year-old son, Michael Malvasi II, now faces drug charges as a result of that earlier investigation.

The younger Malvasi has also been identified as the driver in a crash this past November that claimed the life a 23-year old passenger in his car.

No charges have been filed in the accident investigation.

