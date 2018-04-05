Feds arrest Canfield man for weapons violation - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Feds arrest Canfield man for weapons violation

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
CANFIELD, Ohio -

Canfield Police and federal agents converged on a home Thursday, arresting one man on a weapons charge.

According to police, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms arrested 55-year-old Michael Malvasi at his home on Timber Run.

Police say Malvasi faces a federal charge stemming from the discovery of firearm found at his home during an earlier drug raid at the house.

During that August search, agents from the Mahoning Valley Drug Task Force say they found prescription pill bottles, a firearm, marijuana, and Tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC.

Mavalsi's 27-year-old son, Michael Malvasi II, now faces drug charges as a result of that earlier investigation.

The younger Malvasi has also been identified as the driver in a crash this past November that claimed the life a 23-year old passenger in his car.

No charges have been filed in the accident investigation.

Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on this developing story.

 

  • Lisbon-Canfield Road still flooded in Salem Township

    Lisbon-Canfield Road still flooded in Salem Township

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:33 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:33:44 GMT
    It could be another day or two before high water levels recede to the point where a road in Salem Township can be opened again to traffic. That's according to Police Chief Dan Valentine who told 21 News that as of 10 am Thursday Lisbon-Canfield Road remained closed between State Route 558 and State Route 344. Flooding caused closure of the road late Tuesday night, along with part of St. Jacob Logtown Road and Old State Route 558. St. Jacob Logtown and 588 have since reopened. A res...More >>
    It could be another day or two before high water levels recede to the point where a road in Salem Township can be opened again to traffic. That's according to Police Chief Dan Valentine who told 21 News that as of 10 am Thursday Lisbon-Canfield Road remained closed between State Route 558 and State Route 344. Flooding caused closure of the road late Tuesday night, along with part of St. Jacob Logtown Road and Old State Route 558. St. Jacob Logtown and 588 have since reopened. A res...More >>

  • Goats rescued from bridge over the Mahoning River

    Goats rescued from bridge over the Mahoning River

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:24:41 GMT

    Goats are known for being able to wander over some pretty rough terrain. But the two goats found walking along a narrow ledge of the Beaver Valley Expressway in Lawrence County on Tuesday brought a rescue response from several agencies. 

    More >>

    Goats are known for being able to wander over some pretty rough terrain. But the two goats found walking along a narrow ledge of the Beaver Valley Expressway in Lawrence County on Tuesday brought a rescue response from several agencies. 

    More >>
