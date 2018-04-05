Feds say Canfield man had machine gun

Canfield Police and federal agents converged on a home Thursday, arresting one man on a weapons charge.

According to police, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms arrested 55-year-old Michael Malvasi at his home on Timber Run.

Police say Malvasi faces a federal charge stemming from the discovery of firearm found at his home during an earlier drug raid at the house.

Investigators say Malvasi had an Interdynamic 9 mm machine gun that was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

He was also prohibited from having the firearm and ammunition because of a 2011 conviction for tax evasion, according to court documents.

Malvasi was indicted on one count of possessing a firearm not registered to him in the national firearms registration and transfer record and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In 2011 a federal judge sentenced Michael Malvasi to four months in prison after he failed to report more than 300 thousand dollars of income from his gaming distribution business.

During the August 2017 search that resulted in the firearm charge, agents from the Mahoning Valley Drug Task Force say they found prescription pill bottles, a firearm, marijuana, and Tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC.

Mavalsi's 27-year-old son, Michael Malvasi II, now faces drug charges as a result of that earlier investigation.

The younger Malvasi has also been identified as the driver in a crash this past November that claimed the life a 23-year old passenger in his car.

No charges have been filed in the accident investigation.

Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on this developing story.