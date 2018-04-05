Goats rescued from bridge over the Mahoning River

Goats are known for being able to wander over some pretty rough terrain. But the two goats found walking along a narrow ledge of the Beaver Valley Expressway in Lawrence County on Wednesday brought a rescue response from several agencies.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission posted pictures on their Facebook page showing the goats on a bridge 109 feet above the Mahoning River in North Beaver Township.

Authorities believe the goats wandered onto the bridge from a nearby farm.

When State Police spotted the animals crews from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and PA Turnpike employees worked together to help save the goats.

Borrowing a crane from PennDOT, one goat was lifted into the crane bucket by a turnpike maintenance worker and taken to the bridge deck.

The other goat preferred to tight walk his way back to the edge of the bridge at that point. However, the crane operators followed alongside to provide an escort to make sure the goat did not fall.

The goats were returned to the farm.