Lisbon-Canfield Road still flooded in Salem Township

It could be another day or two before high water levels recede to the point where a road in Salem Township can be opened again to traffic.

That's according to Police Chief Dan Valentine who told 21 News that as of 10 am Thursday Lisbon-Canfield Road remained closed between State Route 558 and State Route 344.

Flooding caused closure of the road late Tuesday night, along with part of St. Jacob Logtown Road and Old State Route 558. St. Jacob Logtown and 588 have since reopened.

A rescue squad from Leetonia was called out on Wednesday when an SUV became stranded along the flooded portion of Lisbon-Canfield Road.

With the help of a crane truck, the driver and a disabled woman in the SUV were brought to safety, according to Valentine.