YSU students vote in favor of expanded wellness center

After a two day vote, the results are in, and Youngstown State University students voted overwhelmingly in favor of expanding a wellness center on campus.

According to the university, they needed at least 10% of the student body to vote and for it to pass by 60%.

The President of the SGA told 21 News that they got the 10 percent of student votes that they needed. Of those votes 847 students voted yes, 220 voted against the expansion, and 39 students abstained.

Now that the university has the student votes needed, they can move forward with plans to relocate and expand the health center to a 4,500 square-foot building to be constructed at 23 Lincoln Ave, Youngstown, OH 44503, adjacent to the new Enclave student-housing complex that is being developed by LRC Realty.

The University began looking into a new partnership to expand the health and wellness center after the demand increased because there are more students living on campus.

University President Jim Tressel said that " [the University] probably went for many years thinking, 'We don't need a student health fee because everyone lives within twenty miles and they'll go to there own doctors.' It's a little bit different now."

Ron Cole, the Director of Communications at YSU, said the new center will have much more availability of doctors compared to the current facility which is by appointment only and has a physician present a just couple days each week.

"At the new center, there will not only be a physician there five days a week, but there will also be either a nurse practitioner or physicians assist there five days a week as well, and more than likely that would expand into Saturday hours and some evening hours," Cole said.

The health center will act like any other Mercy health primary care facility, giving walk-in appointments, lab work, vaccines, as well as access to remote treatment through the MyChart app.

Psychiatric services will be available as well. All of which would be covered for YSU students by the $34-semester fee.

The Vote4Health website says the new Mercy Student Health Center will open in August of 2018.

