Sheetz accepting applications for dozens of Valley jobs

A Pennsylvania based convenience store chain is looking to hire 2,500 employees nationwide- more than three dozen of those jobs are spread out amongst Mercer, Mahoning, and Trumbull Counties.

According to a release from the company, Sheetz will hold open interviews for full-time and part-time positions starting on April 11th at all of its 568 locations.

The company says that hiring initiative aims to increase Sheetz's total employee count and number of full-time positions by creating and filling jobs at stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

During the open interviews, prospective employees can learn about Sheetz's commitment to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture, community engagement and disrupting the convenience category as we know it.

"Our employees are so important to us," said Stephanie Doliveira VP of Human Resources at Sheetz. "We are deeply committed to investing in our people, rewarding our employees and attracting the best talent for the job whether it's in the distribution centers, food production facilities, corporate office or one of our store locations."

As part of their plan, Sheetz says they offer employees competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, bonuses, vacation time and more.

Fortune magazine named Sheetz #66 on the list of best 100 companies to work for.

Prospective employees should visit https://jobs.sheetz.com to learn more, including a map of which locations are looking for the most employees.

