Proposed Chinese tariffs would effect valley businesses

China's recent round of proposed tariffs would target major U.S. export products from cars to soybeans.

Analysts predict China's proposed tariffs would have a big effect on business in the Mahoning Valley.

YSU Professor, Paul Sracic, says steel tariffs both help and hurt our local industry.

"The valley is a producer of steel and metals. Aluminum products is among the largest exports from this area. On one hand it will improve the situations for those companies. On the other hand we have gm up the road, a major steel user," said Sracic.

So if steel prices go up, that could make things more difficult for a company like GM who has to buy a lot of steel and pass that cost onto the consumer.

Another talked about tariff are Soybeans. Local farmers produce a lot of it.

Deerfield Ag Services in Deerfield buys soy from local farmers and they actually sell that soy to China. They say the prices have already started to drop.

"When this news broke, soy bean was down 60 cents for most of the day That's a significant loss to our producers, not being able to get a decent price for their soybeans," said Grain Merchandiser, Jenifer Pemberton.

So what's the solution to the so called trade war we have with China?

"I think there can be a happy medium. we need to make sure we stay competitive and we come up with trade deals that make sense for us working out here in the front lines," added Pemberton.