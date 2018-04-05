Drivers asked to avoid SR 208 near Volant after officer-involved shooting

Pennsylvania State Police are asking drivers to avoid State Route 208 between New Wilmington and Volant after an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon.

Officials say several officers from different departments were involved, however, no one from the law enforcement side was injured.

Authorities say the suspect who was involved in two different shootings on Thursday, has died as a result of his gunshot injuries.

Officials say the first shooting happened in Union Township earlier Thursday morning. No further details have been released.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says Route 208 is closed to traffic between Mercer Road (Route 1005) and New Wilmington Borough. Mercer Road is also closed between Route 208 and Mercer County.

Several police agencies including the State Police, Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, Neshannock Township Police, and others have been on the scene for several hours.

This is a developing story.