New Castle man killed in confrontation with police in Wilmington Township

Investigators are trying to find out why a New Castle man fired shots at police near Volant on Thursday afternoon.

That man, 40-year-old William Frazier II of New Castle was fatally shot during a confrontation with police in Wilmington Township.

Police say Frazier fired several shots that struck a New Wilmington Borough Police cruiser along State Route 208 near Lonely Lane.

According to police, Frazier got of his vehicle still carrying his gun and after firing at another passing car continued to fire at the New Wilmington officer.

After State Police arrived, they say Frazier appeared from behind a shed still carrying a gun.

Police say when Frazier ignored their orders to stop and continued walking toward officers, they shot him.

Frazier was pronounced dead at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

A search of court records shows Frazier had a history of criminal convictions in Lawrence County.

In 1997 he pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy.

He was given a sentence of one month to one year in prison after pleading guilty to a weapons charge in 2004.

Frazier pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property in 2012 and one year later he was sentenced to five months to two years in prison for making terroristic threats.

"He was loaded with some ammunition, it's usually used to penetrate armor or body armor, so it's a high concern and the fact that he had multiple weapons with high capacity rounds inside his vehicle and on his person," said Lt. Eric Hermick with the Pennsylvania State Police

Officials say the first shooting happened in Union Township earlier Thursday morning when the suspect allegedly shot a utility company worker in the arm. There is no word on a motive.

Afterward, New Wilmington Police spotted a suspicious vehicle and a pursuit began. The suspect allegedly fired several shots from his car.

"There was a great threat. In fact, I can tell you there was an Amish girl that witnessed this guy shooting at the officer and passerby vehicle that was struck," said Lt. Hermick.

That passerby's car was hit by bullets, but the driver was not hurt.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says Route 208 was closed to traffic between Mercer Road (Route 1005) and New Wilmington Borough. Mercer Road was also closed between Route 208 and Mercer County.

Several police agencies including the Pennsylvania State Police, Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, Neshannock Township Police, and others were on the scene for several hours.

The Pennsylvania State Police Major Case Team is heading up the investigation.