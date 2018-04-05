PSP conducting investigation, drivers asked to avoid SR 208 near Volant

The Pennsylvania State Police are asking drivers to avoid State Route 208 between New Wilmington and Volant.

Troopers have not released the nature of the investigation but say there is an active scene which they are still working.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said that Route 208 is closed to traffic between Mercer Road (Route 1005) and New Wilmington Borough. Additionally, Mercer Road is closed between Route 208 and Mercer County.

Crews on the scene report a heavy police presence near Lonely Lane.

According to our NBC affiliate WPXI, officials reported to the Pittsburgh station that there was an officer-involved shooting.

Crews report several police agencies including the State Police, Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, Neshannock Township Police, and others have been on the scene for several hours already.

A media staging area has been set up nearby.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.