Cold Here To Stay But Signs Of Hope In Long Range

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Friday will start with damp conditions after some overnight light rain and snow. We expect clouds and some intervals of sunshine throughout the day with afternoon temperatures approaching 50 degrees. A touch of rain and wet snow is in the forecast again late Friday and early Friday night. 

A fresh batch of arctic air will settle over the region for the weekend. Despite a good deal of sunshine each day, temperatures will remain well below-average Saturday and Sunday. A few rain and snow showers will cross Ohio and western Pennsylvania early in the new work week. 

A welcome warming trend will occur late next week into the weekend. Beyond that, temperatures are likely to cool some but a return of the early April harsh cold is unlikely.   

