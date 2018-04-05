Funeral arrangements announced for Weathersfield Chief - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Funeral arrangements announced for Weathersfield Chief

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio -

The friends, family, and community members of Weathersfield Chief Randall Pugh are coming together to remember the fallen firefighter. 

The township fire department announced on its Facebook page earlier this week that Fire Chief Pugh, who had been battling cancer, passed away.

On Thursday, the funeral arrangements for Chief Pugh were announced. 

Friends and family may call at the Mineral Ridge High School on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 PM and again from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Monday at the church. In honor of the Chief's love of everything Buckeyes, visitors are encouraged to wear Ohio State gear to calling hours.

Services celebrating the life of Chief Randall S. Pugh will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday at the First Presbyterian Church of Mineral Ridge. 

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes material contributions be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Mineral Ridge or the Weathersfield Township Fire Department at 1451 Prospect St. Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

The fire department and other community members had been organizing fundraising events to help Pugh's family pay his medical bills.

He was certified by the State of Ohio as a Paramedic in June of 1979 after attending The Stark County Paramedic Program.

Chief Pugh was one of the first Paramedics in Trumbull and Mahoning County.

He joined the Mineral Ridge Fire Department in May of 1977 and was appointed to the rank of lieutenant in 1980, where he served until 1983 when he was promoted to captain.

He held that position when Weathersfield Township formed a fire department in 1999.

Pugh was hired as the Fire Chief on October 13, 1998, and was the Chief Operations Officer for Lane LifeTRANS Paramedic where he had been employed since 1979.

Services celebrating the life of Chief Randall S. Pugh will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday at the First Presbyterian Church of Mineral Ridge. Randy, was born May 28, 1959 in Warren the son of David and Marjorie (Bickerstaff) Pugh. He graduated in 1977 from Mineral Ridge High School and was a life-long Mineral Ridge resident. 
Chief Pugh served as Vice President and C.O.O. of Lane Life Trans paramedic ambulance service and as Fire Chief of Weathersfield Fire Department. Chief Pugh had a very extensive education in emergency medical and fire service. He began his career in 1977 after completing his EMT basic training then his Basic Firefighter education in 1978. He began working full time at Lane Life Corp on April 15, 1979 after completing his Paramedic certification at Stark County Paramedic Program where he was the youngest of his class. Chief Pugh was one of the first Paramedics in Trumbull and Mahoning counties. His Mineral Ridge Fire Department career led him through various roles of leadership. He was appointed the rank of Lieutenant in 1980 before being promoted again in 1983 as a Captain. Chief Pugh was appointed Fire Chief on October 13, 1998. 
Chief Pugh felt very strongly on having educated emergency medical and fire personnel. He was the driving force for many to continue their education and pursue their dreams. He mentored many individuals and was looked up to by many with the utmost respect. Chief Pugh was focused on the health and welfare of firefighters and EMS personnel, as well as fire safety and prevention. He was instrumental in developing and implementing the standards and protocols of pre-hospital care, as a board member of the joint committee of EMS in Trumbull County, since its inception in 1980. 
Chief Pugh was a Life Member of the of the Mineral Ridge Fire Association, the Ohio Fire Chiefs Association, Trumbull County Fire Chiefs Association, the Trumbull County Hazardous Materials Team, and the Trumbull County Firefighters Association. He was also a member of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office M.A.T.T., Trumbull/Mahoning C.I.S.D. Team, and the State of Ohio Instructors Association. Chief Pugh was a member of the Ohio Ambulance Association and the Metro Arson Task Force. 
Chief Pugh was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mineral Ridge where he served as an Elder. He was a fan of NASCAR loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed working in his yard and lounging in his pool. The Chief loved his many dogs through the years. He could also be seen roaming the sidelines of Mineral Ridge football games on Friday nights. Family time was important to him, especially his trips to Rice Lake in Canada. 
Randy will be sadly missed by his wife Bridgett (Stenger) Pugh whom he married November 1, 1997, daughter Heather L. Pugh and son David R. Pugh both of Mineral Ridge. He also leaves a step-daughter Carly Cantelmi of Wadsworth and step-son Nate Cantelmi of Mineral Ridge. He is also survived by his siblings: Mary Jane Shaffer of Mineral Ridge, Gladys Ann Jones of Savannah Georgia, David and William Pugh of Mineral Ridge, and Gary Pugh of Austintown. Randy was preceded in death by his parents. 
Chief Pugh will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him, especially his Lanes family and WFD family. He was a role model for all and a great friend to so many and will remain in the hearts of everyone. Chief Pugh’s family would like to thank the nursing staff and physicians at the Cleveland Clinic for their vigilant efforts to help with his battle. 
Friends and family may view this tribute and leave condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

