Funeral arrangements announced for Weathersfield Chief

The friends, family, and community members of Weathersfield Chief Randall Pugh are coming together to remember the fallen firefighter.

The township fire department announced on its Facebook page earlier this week that Fire Chief Pugh, who had been battling cancer, passed away.

On Thursday, the funeral arrangements for Chief Pugh were announced.

Friends and family may call at the Mineral Ridge High School on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 PM and again from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Monday at the church. In honor of the Chief's love of everything Buckeyes, visitors are encouraged to wear Ohio State gear to calling hours.

Services celebrating the life of Chief Randall S. Pugh will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday at the First Presbyterian Church of Mineral Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes material contributions be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Mineral Ridge or the Weathersfield Township Fire Department at 1451 Prospect St. Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

The fire department and other community members had been organizing fundraising events to help Pugh's family pay his medical bills.

He was certified by the State of Ohio as a Paramedic in June of 1979 after attending The Stark County Paramedic Program.

Chief Pugh was one of the first Paramedics in Trumbull and Mahoning County.

He joined the Mineral Ridge Fire Department in May of 1977 and was appointed to the rank of lieutenant in 1980, where he served until 1983 when he was promoted to captain.

He held that position when Weathersfield Township formed a fire department in 1999.

Pugh was hired as the Fire Chief on October 13, 1998, and was the Chief Operations Officer for Lane LifeTRANS Paramedic where he had been employed since 1979.

His entire obituary, courtesy of Lane Funeral Homes, can be read here: