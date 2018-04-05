Loud booms have Girard neighborhood looking for answers

For years now, people in Girard right around I-80 say they hear and feel explosions. But the one they felt Wednesday took it to another level.

"It sounded like a big bomb going off," said Mary O'Donnell. "The floor actually shook. I was laying on the couch and it shook. The roof felt like it was going to come down on us."

Some of her neighbors have cracks in their foundations, crumbling exteriors and they're wondering if it's related.

Superior Auto Body's right on the corner of Emma Street and 422. Jared Latone says it happens on average a couple times a week.

It's kind of now just, 'Oh there's another one' or 'It happened again,'" said Latone. "It's shaking walls here, knocking items off walls, setting car alarms off."

So could this be something more NATURAL? YSU Geology professor Dr. Jeffrey Dick says probably not. The closest injection well's five miles away, there's no old mines that collapsed, and there hasn't been an earthquake anywhere in Ohio this year.

"If you're getting multiple banging sounds that would have to be multiple earthquakes happening. There would be good evidence for that, so I don't think it's an earthquake," said Dick.

Emma Street isn't that far from a pretty heavy industrial site, but the people who live here say they're used to those kinds of noises by now. This is something completely different.

"We don't know what it is. We can guess and say we think it's the gas tanks from the cars across the street, but we really don't know," said Latone.

So at least for now the mystery continues, leaving a whole neighborhood on shaky ground.

