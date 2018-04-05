Regional Chamber launching drug testing component to JobsNow program

In partnership with Steward Health Care, The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber is launching a free drug testing component to its JobsNow program.

The JobsNow initiative was created in 2015 to help close the gap between the demand for skilled labor and the supply for workforce-ready employees in the area.

The Chamber says one obstacle businesses face while hiring new employees, is the large number unable to pass drug tests. This leads to jobs that go unfulfilled, along with increased expenses.

Director of Education and Workforce Development Nikki Santucci said, "We have been told by our member businesses that 40-60 percent of applicants are failing drug tests when they are applying for employment. With the launch of our drug testing component, we hope to alleviate the financial burden of high failure rates for companies in our market."

Officials at the Chamber say the 12-panel opioid drug test is offered at no cost to the employer. Businesses may also choose for Steward Health Care to conduct background checks or include additional services at their own expense.