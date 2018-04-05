Congressman Ryan responds to Trump's decision on extra border security

Congressman Tim Ryan released a statement condemning President Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard to the U.S. Mexican Border.

President Trump signed the memorandum on Wednesday, just after announcing the need for more border security.

Congressman Ryan says he looks forward to the day President Trump takes this issue seriously.

"If the President were as interested in securing our borders as he is in self-aggrandizing publicity stunts and stoking animosity toward our allies and neighbors, then he'd let the experts dictate where investments are needed to efficiently and affordably accomplish our border security goals. He might discover that past experiences with putting National Guard troops on the border has proven to be very costly and only takes them away from other pressing needs," says Ryan.