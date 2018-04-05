H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/5/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/5/18)

Posted: Updated:

Baseball 

Lakeview 3 Ursuline 6 

Fitch 5 Mooney 1

Poland 14 Struthers 6 

Columbiana 1 Springfield 2 

Crestview 2 Liberty 9 

Champion 3 Girard 2 

Meade County, KY 4 Niles 5 

Softball 

Ursuline 13 Pleasure Ridge Park, KY 10 

South Range 5 Pleasure Ridge Park, KY 4 (9 innings)

Louisville 10 Salem 0 

Howland 1 Green 16 
 
Canfield 7 Jefferson 3

