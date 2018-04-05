Police: Man killed dad with butter knife, took out eyeball

Report shows large employers spent $2.6 billion to treat opioid addiction and overdoses in 2016, an eightfold increase since 2004.More >>
Changes to gun laws in Ohio are being proposed at the Statehouse including a "red flag" law that creates gun violence restraining orders against people showing signs of violence.More >>
A proposed state law would make it illegal to smoke in a vehicle with a passenger who is under 6 years old.More >>
Gov. Tom Wolf's administration says the Democrat is backing a package of forthcoming legislation that's designed to improve protections in Pennsylvania against workplace sexual harassment and discrimination.More >>
Congressman Tim Ryan released a statement condemning President Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard to the U.S. Mexican Border.More >>
National Weather Service survey teams have confirmed at least four tornadoes slammed through parts of Ohio.More >>
Authorities are trying to identify a badly decomposed body that washed ashore along Lake Erie in northeastern Ohio.More >>
A man is accused of fatally stabbing his father in the Philadelphia suburbs and taking out one of the 74-year-old victim's eyeballs.More >>
Philadelphia is getting the chance to celebrate yet another sports championship with a parade, this time for Villanova University's Wildcats.More >>
A man who died in an Ohio house fire had called 911 to report that he was trapped by the flames and could not get his wheelchair to an exit.More >>
Pennsylvania is widening the bidding pool for the fifth mini-casino license authorized by lawmakers to scrape up cash for the state's tattered finances.More >>
Penn National Gaming is the sole and winning bidder for a fifth new mini-casino license authorized by Pennsylvania, potentially giving the company a state-leading fourth casino.More >>
Police say a tree and power lines fell on a school bus in western Pennsylvania, but students on the bus escaped injury.More >>
Philadelphia police say a 13-year-old girl was critically injured in a stabbing.More >>
Strong winds possibly from tornadoes have knocked down utility poles and wires and damaged buildings across parts of Ohio.More >>
Authorities have been rescuing people from their homes and cars who've been stranded by flooding in western and central Ohio.More >>
The U.S. agriculture secretary plans an RV swing through Ohio.More >>
