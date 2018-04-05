Steelers re-sign RB Ridley, WR Hunter to 1-year deals

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Running back Stevan Ridley and wide receiver Justin Hunter are sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Both players signed one-year contracts on Thursday to remain with the two-time defending AFC North champions in 2018.

Hunter, 26, caught four passes for 23 yards and a touchdown in seven games with the Steelers last season after signing a free agent deal last spring.

Pittsburgh signed Ridley last December after losing James Conner to a knee injury late in the regular season. Ridley ran 26 times for 108 yards and a score in two games with Pittsburgh.

Ridley's return also gives the Steelers some experienced depth in the backfield if All-Pro Le'Veon Bell opts to skip training camp or a portion of the regular season.

Bell has yet to sign his franchise tender. He didn't sign his franchise tender last season until Labor Day.

