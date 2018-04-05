Blue Jackets clinch playoff spot despite OT loss to Pens

Ohio State trustees are expected to approve a two-year contract extension for football coach Urban Meyer on Friday.More >>
LeBron James scored 13 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and brought Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 17-point deficit to stun the Washington Wizards 119-115 on Thursday night and maintain the No. 3 playoff...More >>
Phil Kessel scored 1:06 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins earned a 5-4 victory on Thursday night over the Columbus Blue Jackets, who still clinched a playoff spot for the second consecutive season.More >>
Gregory Polanco hit a two-run home run during a four-run fifth inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Cincinnati Reds 5-2 on Thursday night.More >>
Running back Stevan Ridley and wide receiver Justin Hunter are sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers.More >>
"Paterno" aims to tell the polarizing story of a legend's fall, when the most essential question can never be answered.More >>
Philadelphia is getting the chance to celebrate yet another sports championship with a parade, this time for Villanova University's Wildcats.More >>
Thousands of fans are lined up in Philadelphia to celebrate another sports championship with a parade, this time for Villanova University's Wildcats.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, April 5, 2018.More >>
This spring has been brutal for local high school baseball and softball.More >>
Shohei Ohtani hit his second homer in two games at Angel Stadium in the fifth inning, and Zack Cozart had walk-off homer in the 13th inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.More >>
