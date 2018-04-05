Ohio State's Meyer gets 2-year extension, $1.2 million raise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State trustees are expected to approve a two-year contract extension for football coach Urban Meyer on Friday.

The extension though the 2022 season will give Meyer a $1.2 million annual raise. A committee of the board of trustees rubber-stamped the deal Thursday.

The $7.6 million total cash compensation package makes the 53-year-old Meyer the highest paid coach in the Big Ten and third-highest nationally.

Meyer is 73-8 in his six years as head coach, including a 47-3 record in the Big Ten with six consecutive divisional championships and two Big Ten championships. The Buckeyes won the national championship under Meyer in 2014.

