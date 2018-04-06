Rain and snow around Friday, sunshine and cold moves in for the weekend

A rain or snow shower will be around to kick off Friday but the later morning hours and early afternoon will just remain mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers return later this afternoon and into the evening.

Highs Friday should get near 50 degrees! While sunshine will be around this weekend, highs will feel more like mid to late February in the mid to upper 30s!

More rain and snow is on the way Monday and Tuesday.

Highs should finally start to get to more "Spring-like" levels Thursday and heading into next weekend.