Erie Diocese announcing new policy to protect children

The Diocese that covers Catholic churches and schools in Mercer and 12 other counties in Northwest Pennsylvania will unveil what it says is a new policy for the protection of children.

The policy will be announced at a ten a.m. News conference at the Diocese of Erie office in Erie.

Last month the diocese said that it planned to take steps similar to the Diocese of Buffalo that recently published a list of the names of 42 priests who have been credibly accused of sex abuse.

It is not yet known if today's press conference will offer similar information about priests in the Erie Diocese.

In February the Erie Diocese removed two priests, one from Kennedy Catholic High School, prohibiting them from contact with minors and public ministry.

Father Sean Kerins, 27, was removed as chaplain at Kennedy Catholic High School in Hermitage.

He was also assigned to Church of the Good Shepherd Parish in West Middlesex.

Diocese officials said the Catholic Schools Office of the Diocese was informed by Kennedy Catholic of a possible inappropriate communication from Father Kerins to a student at Kennedy.

The diocese determined that the series of text messages in question were inappropriate according to diocesan and school standards and in violation of diocesan policy.

Bishop Lawrence Persico has removed Father Kerins from his assignments to Kennedy Catholic High School as well as Good Shepherd Parish.