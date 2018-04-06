Delta: Data of 'several hundred thousand' customers exposed

Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsMore >>
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsMore >>
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsMore >>
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsMore >>
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashMore >>
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
A federal judge has granted class-action status to a lawsuit brought on behalf of Ohioans with intellectual and developmental disabilities.More >>
A federal judge has granted class-action status to a lawsuit brought on behalf of Ohioans with intellectual and developmental disabilities.More >>
The Diocese that covers Catholic churches and schools in Mercer and 12 other counties in Northwest Pennsylvania will unveil what it says is a new policy for the protection of children.More >>
The Diocese that covers Catholic churches and schools in Mercer and 12 other counties in Northwest Pennsylvania will unveil what it says is a new policy for the protection of children.More >>
Investigators are trying to find out why a New Castle man fired shots at police near Volant on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Investigators are trying to find out why a New Castle man fired shots at police near Volant on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A proposed state law would make it illegal to smoke in a vehicle with a passenger who is under 6 years old.More >>
A proposed state law would make it illegal to smoke in a vehicle with a passenger who is under 6 years old.More >>