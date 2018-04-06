Probe: Nooses, slurs at auto plant created hostile situation

Youngstown police have made one arrest after tracking down off-road vehicles that officers say were popping “wheelies” and driving the wrong-way and recklessly through streets on the south and east sides of town.More >>
Youngstown police arrested a blind man who allegedly punched his father for complaining about his son bringing the “dope man” to their South Side home.More >>
A long-time member of the WFMJ family is leaving the morning anchor desk for a new opportunity.More >>
A federal judge has granted class-action status to a lawsuit brought on behalf of Ohioans with intellectual and developmental disabilities.More >>
Delta says malware attack exposed payment data for several hundred thousand customers.More >>
A state panel in Ohio says General Motors Corp. didn't do enough after nooses and racist graffiti were discovered at its transmission plant in Toledo.More >>
National Weather Service survey teams have confirmed at least four tornadoes slammed through parts of Ohio.More >>
Authorities are trying to identify a badly decomposed body that washed ashore along Lake Erie in northeastern Ohio.More >>
A man is accused of fatally stabbing his father in the Philadelphia suburbs and taking out one of the 74-year-old victim's eyeballs.More >>
Philadelphia is getting the chance to celebrate yet another sports championship with a parade, this time for Villanova University's Wildcats.More >>
A man who died in an Ohio house fire had called 911 to report that he was trapped by the flames and could not get his wheelchair to an exit.More >>
Pennsylvania is widening the bidding pool for the fifth mini-casino license authorized by lawmakers to scrape up cash for the state's tattered finances.More >>
Penn National Gaming is the sole and winning bidder for a fifth new mini-casino license authorized by Pennsylvania, potentially giving the company a state-leading fourth casino.More >>
Police say a tree and power lines fell on a school bus in western Pennsylvania, but students on the bus escaped injury.More >>
Philadelphia police say a 13-year-old girl was critically injured in a stabbing.More >>
Strong winds possibly from tornadoes have knocked down utility poles and wires and damaged buildings across parts of Ohio.More >>
Authorities have been rescuing people from their homes and cars who've been stranded by flooding in western and central Ohio.More >>