Report: Youngstown father and son fight over visit from 'dope man'

Youngstown police arrested a blind man who allegedly punched his father for complaining about his son bringing the “dope man” to their South Side home.

Christopher Smith, 31, was booked into the Mahoning County jail Thursday on a charge of domestic violence after police say they were called to his father's Humbolt Avenue home.

The dad told officers that he allows Smith to live with him because he is blind and he can care for him.

According to the police report, the father became angry after catching his son buying marijuana from an unknown male.

The father told police it wasn't the first time the two have argued over his son's use of marijuana.

This time the dad said that Smith became irate with his dad who had yelled at him for bringing “the dope man” into their home.

The father told police that when his son spit in his face, he pushed his son, who fell through a table as he fell.

Police say the son got back up onto his feet and punched his father in the eye, causing it to swell shut.

Because Smith is blind and using a walking stick to feel out his surroundings, police say the didn't put him in handcuffs but did take him to jail.

Smith was scheduled to be arraigned in Youngstown Municipal Court today.