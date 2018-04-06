Suspect nabbed after police chase ATV's and dirt bikes through Youngstown

Youngstown police have made one arrest after tracking down off-road vehicles that officers say were popping “wheelies” and driving the wrong-way and recklessly through streets on the south and east sides of town.

An officer said a group of ATV's and off-road dirt bikes were coming directly toward him on SouthAvenue late Thursday afternoon.

According to the report, a dirt bike and a four-wheeler were doing “wheelies” and driving recklessly in traffic.

The officer followed the group, saying they ran red lights and stop signs, going the wrong way, nearly causing accidents.

Police lost the dirt bikes and one of the four-wheelers near Truesdale Avenue and Oak Street but followed another four-wheeler into the City of Campbell.

The officer says he recognized one of the riders as 20-year-old Markus Cameron and got a tip that he may be at a home on New York Avenue.

Police went to the home and spotted a dirt bike and an ATV in the garage.

After getting the homeowner's permission to search the garage, police found that the dirt bike had been stolen from Pennsylvania.

Cameron was booked into the county jail on various traffic violations as well as a charge of receiving stolen property.