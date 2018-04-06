Southern Park Mall: In talks with possible new tenants for Sears

One day after Sears announced it will close its store in the Southern Park Mall, operators of the mall are saying they are in talks to bring new tenants to the space.

Sears Holdings announced on Thursday that they will shut down operations in Boardman sometime in mid-July as part of a plan to close unprofitable stores.

Sears is one of the main anchor stores for the mall and takes up two floors on the southern portion of the building.

Washington Prime Group, a retail developer, announced on Friday it plans a multi-million dollar project at the mall which includes the addition of what they describe as the addition of “diversified tenants” at the Sears location.

Plans are still in the discussion stage according to a media release from Washington Prime, which indicates it will name the tenants sometime in the future.

Washington Prime Group says it negotiated an early termination of the Sears lease to gain control of the space and begin redevelopment.

“The 550,000 residents which comprise this MSA deserve differentiated retail, dining, entertainment and services, and it is our objective to continue to provide them with the established tenancy they expect as well as new and exciting offerings – the unexpected,” said Washington Prime Group CEO and Director Lou Conforti.

Sears, which plans to begin liquidation sales at the Southern Park Mall location on April 27, says no other Valley locations will be impacted.