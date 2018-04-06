Toby Keith to play Canfield Fair

It's only 144 days until the next Canfield Fair, but you can buy tickets for the grandstand's main attraction, Toby Keith next week.

Fair officials announced on Friday that Keith will bring his “Should've Been a Cowboy Tour” to entertain fairgoers on Monday September 3.

Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. Friday, April 13.

Prices

P1 - $92.00 (Applicable Fees May Apply)

P2 - $72.00 (Applicable Fees May Apply)

P3 - $52.00 (Applicable Fees May Apply)

P4 - $42.00 (Applicable Fees May Apply)