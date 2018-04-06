Walmart joins Second Harvest to fight hunger in the Valley

The Austintown Fitch High School Marching Band will be heading to Washington D.C. to take their place as one of only 13 bands to perform in the Cherry Blossom Festival Parade, and take part in what band-members have dubbed the "Honoring our Heroes" Tour.More >>
Calling it “a cornerstone of Chevrolet's car strategy”, General Motors has unveiled its 2019 version of the Cruze.More >>
The Trumbull Ashtabula Group Drug Task Force has removed what they believe to be a large amount of heroin from a home in Niles.More >>
From now through the end of the month, fighting hunger in the Valley is as simple as shopping at Walmart and online at walmart.com.More >>
It's only 144 days until the next Canfield Fair, but you can buy tickets for the grandstand's main attraction, Toby Keith next week.More >>
A state panel in Ohio says General Motors Corp. didn't do enough after nooses and racist graffiti were discovered at its transmission plant in Toledo.More >>
National Weather Service survey teams have confirmed at least four tornadoes slammed through parts of Ohio.More >>
Authorities are trying to identify a badly decomposed body that washed ashore along Lake Erie in northeastern Ohio.More >>
A man is accused of fatally stabbing his father in the Philadelphia suburbs and taking out one of the 74-year-old victim's eyeballs.More >>
Philadelphia is getting the chance to celebrate yet another sports championship with a parade, this time for Villanova University's Wildcats.More >>
A man who died in an Ohio house fire had called 911 to report that he was trapped by the flames and could not get his wheelchair to an exit.More >>
Pennsylvania is widening the bidding pool for the fifth mini-casino license authorized by lawmakers to scrape up cash for the state's tattered finances.More >>
Police say a tree and power lines fell on a school bus in western Pennsylvania, but students on the bus escaped injury.More >>
Philadelphia police say a 13-year-old girl was critically injured in a stabbing.More >>
Strong winds possibly from tornadoes have knocked down utility poles and wires and damaged buildings across parts of Ohio.More >>
Authorities have been rescuing people from their homes and cars who've been stranded by flooding in western and central Ohio.More >>