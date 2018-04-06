Walmart joins Second Harvest to fight hunger in the Valley

From now through the end of the month, fighting hunger in the Valley is as simple as shopping at Walmart and online at walmart.com.

Throughout April, online acts of support, purchases of participating products and donations at Walmart registers can help Feeding America as part of the "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." campaign.

Though this marks the fifth year for the nationwide campaign, this year Walmart and Feeding America are doubling their meal goal to help secure at least 200 million meals.

Last year, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley benefited from $50,830 from Walmart's campaign to fight hunger. Those funds help to feed the 1 in four children across the Valley who struggle to find food.

"By working with Walmart, its 14 supplier partners, and Synchrony Bank, we have an amazing opportunity to make progress towards fighting hunger in our community," said Michael Iberis, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank. "This campaign will help increase awareness about the issue of hunger in America, allowing us to secure more local funds and ultimately provide more food to people in need in Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties. We hope people across the Valley will take action and participate in the campaign."

Customers can join the fight against hunger in four ways:

• Purchase Product: For every participating product purchased at U.S. and Puerto Rico Walmart stores or on Walmart.com from now – April 30, 2018, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank, up to applicable limits. Participating suppliers include General Mills, The Coca-Cola Company, Kellogg, Kraft Heinz, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay/Quaker, Bush Brothers, Clorox Sales Company, Conagra, Motts, Unilever, Maruchan, Pinnacle Foods, Post, and JM Smucker.



• Donate money to your local Feeding America food bank at participating Walmart stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Donations can be made at the register to Second Harvest Food Bank in increments of $1, $2, $5 or an amount chosen by the customer. Donating is also an option at the self-checkout (Scan and Go) register. When customers click "Finish & Pay" on totals over $10, it will trigger the prompt with details on donating.

• Make an online act of support: For every traceable post of campaign content with #FightHunger on Instagram and for every traceable share or retweet on Facebook and Twitter of campaign content, Walmart will donate $10.00 to Feeding America and for every click on the support button on the program website, Walmart will donate $1.00 to Feeding America, up to $1.5 million.

• Use the Walmart Credit Card: Synchrony Bank will donate the monetary equivalent of one meal ($0.10) for each Walmart Credit Card transaction made at Walmart stores and on Walmart.com during the campaign, up to $750,000. The ''Fight Hunger. Spark Change.'' campaign launches at a critical time. In Mahoning Valley, food insecurity affects 115,110 people, including 27,760 children. Nationally, one in eight Americans (41 million), including one in six children (nearly 13 million) struggle with hunger at some point during the year, according to the USDA.

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, a member of Feeding America, assists 148 hunger-relief programs in the Tri-County area.

These include church pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, shelters for battered women, and after-school programs.

In 2017, the Food Bank distributed 10.6 million pounds of food, including more than 3 million pounds of produce.

To learn more about the campaign, visit www.walmart.com/fighthunger.

