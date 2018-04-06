Drug task force removes 'large amount' of suspected heroin from Niles home

The Trumbull Ashtabula Group Drug Task Force has removed what they believe to be a large amount of heroin from a home in Niles.

Officials were on the scene on the 2200 block of Robbins Avenue Friday morning, carrying out a search warrant.

Investigators tell 21 News that they conducted the warrant and removed a "large amount" of what they believe to be heroin.

According to the drug task force, there is reason to believe that the home was being used as a "dealer house".

Crews on the scene report one person was in a cruiser talking to police, however, it's unclear if they were under arrest or being charged.

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates.

