Drug task force removes 'large amount' of suspected heroin from Niles home

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
NILES, Ohio -

The Trumbull Ashtabula Group Drug Task Force has removed what they believe to be a large amount of heroin from a home in Niles. 

Officials were on the scene on the 2200 block of Robbins Avenue Friday morning, carrying out a search warrant. 

Investigators tell 21 News that they conducted the warrant and removed a "large amount" of what they believe to be heroin. 

According to the drug task force, there is reason to believe that the home was being used as a "dealer house". 

Crews on the scene report one person was in a cruiser talking to police, however, it's unclear if they were under arrest or being charged.

