Chevy unveils 2019 Chevy Cruze

Calling it “a cornerstone of Chevrolet's car strategy”, General Motors has unveiled its 2019 version of the Cruze.

After experiencing falling sales numbers over the past few months, Chevy says the latest version of the Lordstown-made car has a more premium appearance that enhances its on-road presence.

The 2019 Cruze’s front fascia and grilles are new, according to a media release from Chevy. The Premier trim features dual-element taillamps with LED accent lighting.

The new Cruze has Chevy's Infotainment 3 running on a 7-inch diagonal color touchscreen radio with remote start and automatic climate control standard on LT and Premier models.

Customers will see black window moldings, bowtie emblems and 17-inch machined wheels for Cruze’s RS package

It also features 4G LTE connectivity and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.

Safety features include:

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Rear Park Assist Following Distance Indicator Forward Collision Alert Front pedestrian braking Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking

GM says recent introductions of the Cruze Hatch and Diesel models helped push the car to a 0.6-percent retail market share gain in 2017 and helped Chevrolet secure its third consecutive year of higher overall retail market share.

“Fifty-three percent of Cruze customers in 2017 were new to Chevrolet,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director for Cars and Crossovers. “Cruze has been so successful at attracting new buyers to Chevy because its lineup offers something for every customer, from body style to fuel choice to trim and design.”

The 2019 Cruze sedan and hatchback models go on sale later this year, with 1.4L turbo and available 1.6L turbo-diesel engines.