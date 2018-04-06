Fitch band to perform in Cherry Blossom Festival, honor fallen heroes in D.C.

The Austintown Fitch High School Marching Band will be heading to Washington D.C. to take their place as one of only 13 bands to perform in the Cherry Blossom Festival Parade, and take part in what band-members have dubbed the "Honoring our Heroes" Tour.

Fitch will travel to the nation's capital, where they have been selected to perform in a two-hour procession that will travel along Constitution Ave. and mark the conclusion of the four-week long Cherry Blossom Festival.

The festival takes place in March and April and commemorates the 1912 gift of 3,000 cherry trees from Tokyo to the nation's capital.

The parade reportedly draws an on-site audience of more than 150,000 people.

But while, in the capital, the band members will take a moment to honor three Fitch graduates who have sacrificed their lives in the Vietnam War.

The band will present a custom wreath with the names of Class of '62 members 2nd Lt. Charles Brown and Sgt. James Prommersberger and Class of '66 graduate PFC Darryl Dombroski.

The band will also conclude their trip on Sunday, April 15th by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery.

"I am incredibly proud and honored to be a part of this special group of young men and women," said Wesley O'Connor, Fitch High School director of bands. "The Austintown Fitch Band, the parents, and community are an incredible group of people who helped us achieve this tremendous honor. I can think of no better venue than to see the Fitch Band march past the Washington Monument with red, white and blue uniforms playing Stars and Stripes Forever!"

While in Washington D.C., the band will also be hosted by the Air Force Ceremonial Brass who will conduct a marching and drum clinic for the band members at Joint Base Anacostia Bolling.

The Ceremonial Brass organize all musical programs at Arlington National Cemetery.

According to a release, the band will also perform a concert at the World War Two Memorial Saturday evening.

O'Connor stated "We are so excited to travel to our nation's capital and represent the Austintown Community and the Austintown Local School District. We are thrilled and honored to take the Fitch Band's tradition of patriotism to our nation's capital and we are so proud to be able to honor our heroes while we are in DC."

Approximately 147 people, including students, staff, and chaperones, will travel to D.C.