Phone lines out at Mahoning Jobs and Family Services

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Officials at the Mahoning County Department of Job and Family Services announced just before noon Friday that they experiencing problems with their phones.

According to a media release they are working to correct the issue.

It is not known when the problem will be corrected.

