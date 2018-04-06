Great Groceries: Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

1 (8 oz.) package crescent rolls

1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese

1 envelope ranch salad dressing mix

1/2 Tbsp. chopped fresh dill

2 Tbsp. milk

1/2 cup chopped broccoli

1/2 cup chopped carrots

1/2 cup chopped red pepper

1/2 cup sliced black olives

1 cup Cheddar cheese

1/2 cup chopped green onion



Preheat oven to 375º.

Unroll dough into one long rectangle; seal seems. Press onto the bottom of a 9 x 13-inch baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake for 11 to 13 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely.

Beat cream cheese, salad dressing mix, dill and milk until smooth. Spread over cooled crust. Sprinkle with vegetables, cheese and green onion. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.