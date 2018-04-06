Stir It Up: Chicken Fritters

Chicken Fritters

3 large or 1 1/2 lbs chicken breasts

2 large eggs

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup all-purpose flour or cornstarch or potato starch for gluten-free

4 oz or 1 1/3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 1/2 Tbsp chopped fresh dill

1/2 tsp salt and 1/8 tsp black pepper or to taste

Canola oil

Garlic Sauce

Also, see the end of the recipe for dip ideas

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 garlic clove pressed

1/2 Tbsp lemon juice

1/4 tsp salt

1/8 tsp black pepper



Dice chicken into 1/3 inch thick cubes. To cook through they cannot be thicker than 1/3 inch. Place chicken cubes into a large mixing bowl and add remaining fritter ingredient. Stir the mixture until well combined, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate 2 hours or overnight. Heat a large skillet over medium heat adding about 2 tablespoons canola oil. When oil is hot, add the chicken mixture a heaping tablespoon at a time. Slightly flatten out the tops with the back of your spoon and sauté uncovered 3-4 minutes on the first side, then flip and sauté 3 minutes on the second side or until the outsides are golden brown and chicken is fully cooked. It is a good idea to do a “test” fritter and cut it in half to make sure all the chicken meat is white, thus cooked through. If the skillet is too hot the outside may brown before the inside is done.

To make the sauce just combine all ingredients in a small bowl and stir together until smooth. You could also use your homemade or a store bought salad dressing or dip. Some like a salsa, barbecue sauce or hot (buffalo) chicken dip

Hey if chicken breasts are partially frozen, don’t allow them to thaw before cutting. It will be a little bit easier to slice them slightly frozen but then you must allow them to thaw and drain a bit before making the recipe.