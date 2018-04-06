Austintown Panera building new drive thru - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown Panera building new drive thru

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

The Austintown Panera location will soon make it easier for customers on the go. 

Panera began construction on Monday to build a new drive-thru addition on the building on Mahoning Avenue. 

According to the company, they have been working to add drive-thrus to their locations wherever possible. 

The work is anticipated to be completed in a few months. 

Panera says services to customers will not be disrupted during the construction. 
 

