Indians activate OF Brantley before home opener

CLEVELAND (AP) - Indians outfielder Michael Brantley has been activated from the disabled list for the home opener.

Brantley missed Cleveland's first six games while recovering from offseason ankle surgery, but the two-time All-Star is in the starting lineup and batting fifth Friday as the Indians host the Kansas City Royals.

To make room for Brantley, the Indians optioned Tyler Naquin to Triple-A Columbus.

Brantley has been limited to 101 games over the past two seasons by injuries. Despite that, the Indians picked up his contract option for 2017 and are hoping he can stay healthy as they try to defend their AL Central title and end a World Series championship drought dating to 1948.

The 30-year-old Brantley batted .299 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 90 games last season. Brantley was one of baseball's best stories, making a strong comeback and the All-Star team.

However, he hurt his ankle late in August, twice went on the DL and struggled in the postseason, batting .091.

