Baby delivered after pregnant woman is shot in head in Ohio

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in western Ohio say hospital staffers delivered a pregnant woman's baby after the mother was shot in the head.

The Springfield News-Sun reports the woman who was shot and critically wounded in Springfield was at least 30 weeks pregnant. She was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where the baby was delivered Thursday night by cesarean section.

The conditions of the woman and baby weren't available Friday. A hospital official said she could only confirm that the woman, Lindsey Marsh, was there.

Police say the man arrested in the shooting identified himself as the woman's boyfriend and said his handgun discharged during an altercation with her.

The man, 25-year-old Travis Hypes, remained jailed Friday on a felonious assault charge. No attorney was listed for him.

Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.