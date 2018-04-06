Marshals arrest man wanted for rape in East Liverpool - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Marshals arrest man wanted for rape in East Liverpool

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio -

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has arrested a man facing charges of rape and kidnapping in Columbus. 

The Marshals say they were able to arrest Michaels Hills Friday around 4 p.m. in East Liverpool. 

According to officials Hills was wanted on a warrant for an alleged rape and kidnapping incident in Franklin County. 

Hills is being booked into the Columbiana County Jail where he will await transport back to Columbus. 

Officials have not said why Hills was in the Valley. 

