LaRosa asks for forgiveness and a second chance in life

At age fifteen he brutally murdered his elderly neighbor, 94-year old Marie Belcastro, on Friday the pre-sentencing hearing for Jacob LaRosa was concluded. The now eighteen year old from Niles avoided a trial in February when he changed his plea to no contest and was found guilty of aggravated murder, robbery, burglary and attempted rape.

From the witness stand on Friday his mother addressed the Belcastro family. "I want you to know that I am sorry and I wish she was here with you," Megan Lucarelo said.

Prior to sentencing LaRosa is afforded the right to make a statement. "I'm sorry for what I did and I hope and pray that Marie Belcastro's family and everyone else can reach down deep in their hearts and forgive me," he read from a prepared statement.



Following LaRosa's statement two of Marie Belcastros daughters made victim impact statements. They said the brutal murder of their mother has impacted their entire family.

Karen Kirk said "Many were the times Jacob LaRosa sat by my mothers side on her front porch, where he had my mothers full attention and kindness. That kindness was returned with evil,".

Kirk said she thanks God that LaRosa can't get the death penalty, so that everyday for the rest of his life he can remember what he did to her mother. The daughters stated what punishment their mothers killer deserves.

"He cannot be allowed to roam the streets ever again. I pray for a life sentence without parole, Marie Belcastro, may she be his last victim," said Kirk.



Larosa said that he has changed, that he's not the person he was in 2015. "I'm a new person like God wants me to be and I'm begging you to give me a second chance in life," LaRosa told the judge.



Judge Wyatt McKay will review everything presented during the two day mitigation hearing and Larosa will be formally sentenced next month.

